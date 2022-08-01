Heartland Votes

Witnesses: Suspect shot man dead inside transportation center in downtown St. Louis

Outside of the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
Outside of the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is dead following a shooting inside a downtown St. Louis transportation station.

Witnesses told News 4 that someone in a hood and mask walked into the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center on S. 15th Street and shot a man around 3:45 p.m. The man who was shot died on the scene.

Police said the victim is believed to be in his late teens. A person of interest, also in his late teens, is in custody.

