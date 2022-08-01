Witnesses: Suspect shot man dead inside transportation center in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is dead following a shooting inside a downtown St. Louis transportation station.

Witnesses told News 4 that someone in a hood and mask walked into the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center on S. 15th Street and shot a man around 3:45 p.m. The man who was shot died on the scene.

Police said the victim is believed to be in his late teens. A person of interest, also in his late teens, is in custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.