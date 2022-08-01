Tracking heat and isolated severe storms

Showers and thunderstorms could sneak into far northern counties through the late evening and overnight hours. Officially, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for Gallatin and Hamilton counties in southern Illinois. Most areas will stay dry tonight. Lows will only drop into the lower to mid 70s. More isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Tuesday, but many areas will stay dry and heat back up. Heat advisories are posted for the western half of the Heartland. Whether you are under the advisory or not, most areas will still see heat indices between 100 and 107 degrees. A few areas will see feels like numbers climb to 110 degrees again. Please be careful if you have to be outside. The best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday.

