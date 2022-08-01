Heartland Votes

Tracking heat and isolated severe storms

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/1/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms could sneak into far northern counties through the late evening and overnight hours. Officially, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for Gallatin and Hamilton counties in southern Illinois. Most areas will stay dry tonight. Lows will only drop into the lower to mid 70s. More isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Tuesday, but many areas will stay dry and heat back up. Heat advisories are posted for the western half of the Heartland. Whether you are under the advisory or not, most areas will still see heat indices between 100 and 107 degrees. A few areas will see feels like numbers climb to 110 degrees again. Please be careful if you have to be outside. The best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/1/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/1/22
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/1.
First Alert 4pm forecast 8/1
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/1.
First Alert noon forecast 8/1
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
Heat & Humidity Build This Week