Southeast Tropics Baseball advancing to Babe Ruth World Series

Southeast Tropics advancing to Babe Ruth World Series
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 Southeast Tropics are Midwest Plains Regional champions. With that title comes a berth to the Babe Ruth World Series in Ephrata, Wash.

While the Tropics earned a wild card spot at the Series last year, head coach Dustin Schwartz says the experience of getting the automatic bid from the regional championship is much different.

“This is the third straight Regionals the Tropics have been in, but the first one we’ve won,” said Schwartz. “To finally have a group like this to get us over the hill is unbelievable.”

The players echoed that feeling.

“I don’t know if I could describe it,” said Jo Cook. “It was the greatest feeling I’ve ever had on a baseball field.”

The team is still raising money for their travel via GoFundMe. The Tropics’ first game at the World Series will be August 7th against the Northwest Bakersfield Waves from California.

