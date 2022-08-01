Scott City man facing rape charge

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home.

A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed.

According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported she had been forcibly raped while at her home.

She identified the perpetrator as Watkins.

During the investigation, officers spoke to Watkins who they say admitted to raping the victim.

Watkins is currently in the Scott City Jail.

