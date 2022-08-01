Heartland Votes

Scott City man facing rape charge

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home.

A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed.

According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported she had been forcibly raped while at her home.

She identified the perpetrator as Watkins.

During the investigation, officers spoke to Watkins who they say admitted to raping the victim.

Watkins is currently in the Scott City Jail.

