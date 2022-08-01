Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County Jail announce partnership to reduce overdoses

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A program from a partnership begins on August 1 and will run to Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.

The Purchase District Health Department has partnered with the McCracken County to provide 200 Narcan Kits and 500 resource bags.

Partners involved in the project include Purchase District Health Department, Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center, Turning Point Community Recovery Center, Baptist Health, Mercy Health, and Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative

The project will assess individuals who have a high risk of overdose after they are released from incarceration.

Doing this will allow them to provide Narcan and resources to the individuals.

Resources will also be given to those who do not meet the criteria.

From April 2020 to April 2021, the fatal overdose count in America went up by 28.5%.

“We are pleased to partner with the Purchase District Health Dept in efforts to raise awareness but also provide resources and Narcan to high-risk individuals,” said David Knight with the McCracken County Jail.

September is National Recovery Month.

