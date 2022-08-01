Heartland Votes

Officers in Pemiscot County, Dunklin County searching for escaped inmate

Officers searching for escaped inmate DeWayne Woods
Officers searching for escaped inmate DeWayne Woods
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - An inmate is on the loose and being pursued by officers with the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement, DeWayne Woods is the wanted man.

He had been taken to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early this morning.

It was then that he escaped from a corrections officer at the hospital.

Woods was being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center for failure to appear, burglary, assault, robbery and armed criminal action.

