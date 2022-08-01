Heartland Votes

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 6 games, AP sources say

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022.(AP Photo/David Dermer)
By ROB MAADDI and TOM WITHERS
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
(AP) - The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games on Monday for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly released. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists alleging sexual harassment and assault during appointments in 2020 and 2021.

