Heartland Votes

New curfews imposed in Eastern KY after reports of looting spike

New Curfew Imposed in Eastern KY After Reports of Looting Spike
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement in a few Eastern Kentucky counties are having to enforce a curfew to prevent crime and looting after a deadly flood displaces many from their homes.

While the search for dozens of missing people continues, Perry County law enforcement has made multiple arrests for looting, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you and hunt you down [and] we’re going to lock you up,” Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said.

A midnight to 6 a.m. curfew has been imposed in Letcher County, according to the Sheriff.

“We will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of our already vulnerable community,” the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “We have lost enough. We are better than this.”

In addition to the looting, over 10,000 people still do not have electricity, according to Kentucky Power.

Cell phone serve has been spotty, which not only furthers complications in rescuing people, but also makes it difficult for people to reach first responders if they need help, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Several bridges are closed and roads are washed out, Beshear added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Folks pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Residents in a North Carolina neighborhood said an1 1-foot gator was frightening while being a...
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood
Fred Thatch, Jr. with members of the basketball camp.
Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown

Latest News

They have been in business since 1962 specializing in rag rugs from upcycled fabric made from...
Heartland business celebrates 60 years selling hand-loomed rugs
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Wanted man in Graves County
Graves County Sheriff’s Office loooking for wanted man
FEMA flood damage
FEMA heads to St. Louis area to assess flood damage
Downtown violence
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend