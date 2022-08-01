McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting items for flood relief assistance

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will collect items for flood relief assistance on August 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will be collecting items from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot.

Some of the items needed includes:

New socks

New underwear

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Baby diapers of all sizes

Baby bottles

Baby wipes

Toilet paper

Mops and buckets

Clorox wipes

Clorox liquid

Paper towels

Cleaning liquids and sprays

Disinfecting sprays

Garbage bags

Cleaning gloves

Scrubbing brushes

Bandaids

Alcohol wipes

Rubbing alcohol

Peroxide

Tylenol, ibuprofen, etc.

Baby formula

Non-perishable good items

Dog and cat food

The sheriff’s office said they are also looking for an owner/operator or a business that would be willing to take a large shipment of water to Perry County, Kentucky.

