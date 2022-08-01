Heartland Votes

McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting items for flood relief assistance

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will collect items for flood relief assistance on August 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will be collecting items from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot.

Some of the items needed includes:

  • New socks
  • New underwear
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Shampoo
  • Deodorant
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Baby diapers of all sizes
  • Baby bottles
  • Baby wipes
  • Toilet paper
  • Mops and buckets
  • Clorox wipes
  • Clorox liquid
  • Paper towels
  • Cleaning liquids and sprays
  • Disinfecting sprays
  • Garbage bags
  • Cleaning gloves
  • Scrubbing brushes
  • Bandaids
  • Alcohol wipes
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Peroxide
  • Tylenol, ibuprofen, etc.
  • Baby formula
  • Non-perishable good items
  • Dog and cat food

The sheriff’s office said they are also looking for an owner/operator or a business that would be willing to take a large shipment of water to Perry County, Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians impacted by flooding
People are visiting booths at the Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on July 30.
Entrepreneurs wanted for small business opportunity in Cape Girardeau
According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Dillon S. Beccue is accused of taking items from a car in the store parking lot, hitting...
Man accused of trying to steal items from vehicle at Bluford, Ill. store parking lot