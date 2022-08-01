McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting items for flood relief assistance
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will collect items for flood relief assistance on August 3.
According to the sheriff’s office, they will be collecting items from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot.
Some of the items needed includes:
- New socks
- New underwear
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
- Feminine hygiene products
- Baby diapers of all sizes
- Baby bottles
- Baby wipes
- Toilet paper
- Mops and buckets
- Clorox wipes
- Clorox liquid
- Paper towels
- Cleaning liquids and sprays
- Disinfecting sprays
- Garbage bags
- Cleaning gloves
- Scrubbing brushes
- Bandaids
- Alcohol wipes
- Rubbing alcohol
- Peroxide
- Tylenol, ibuprofen, etc.
- Baby formula
- Non-perishable good items
- Dog and cat food
The sheriff’s office said they are also looking for an owner/operator or a business that would be willing to take a large shipment of water to Perry County, Kentucky.
