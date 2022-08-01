Heartland Votes

Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in California neighborhood, police say

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SELMA, Calif. (Gray News) – A man was attacked and killed by dogs in a California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Selma Police Department, officers were called to the area and found a good Samaritan trying to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old man.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man, who was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police said the person who tried to intervene was bitten by one of the dogs, but their injuries are minor.

Officers, along with animal control, captured and quarantined the dogs. Officials did not say how many were involved.

During the investigation, police found that the dogs had escaped from a nearby home and attacked the victim as he was walking through the neighborhood.

The victim’s name has not been publicly released.

Selma is located about 15 miles southeast of Fresno.

