Man accused of trying to steal items from vehicle at Bluford, Ill. store parking lot
BLUFORD, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to steal items from a vehicle in a parking lot at a store.
Dillon S. Beccue, 30, of Edgewood, Ill., was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set for felony aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with theft from a motor vehicle.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Dollar General in Bluford on July 27 for a report of a theft in progress.
Deputies responded and learned store employees had detained the man, later identified Beccue.
Beccue allegedly took items from a vehicle in the parking lot. He’s also accused of hitting employees while trying to escape detainment and being in possession of a controlled substance.
