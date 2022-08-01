Man accused of trying to steal items from vehicle at Bluford, Ill. store parking lot

BLUFORD, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to steal items from a vehicle in a parking lot at a store.

Dillon S. Beccue, 30, of Edgewood, Ill., was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set for felony aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Dollar General in Bluford on July 27 for a report of a theft in progress.

Deputies responded and learned store employees had detained the man, later identified Beccue.

Beccue allegedly took items from a vehicle in the parking lot. He’s also accused of hitting employees while trying to escape detainment and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.