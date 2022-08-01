Heartland Votes

Man accused of trying to steal items from vehicle at Bluford, Ill. store parking lot

Dillon S. Beccue is accused of taking items from a car in the store parking lot, hitting...
Dillon S. Beccue is accused of taking items from a car in the store parking lot, hitting employees trying to hold him and being in possession of a controlled substance.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFORD, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to steal items from a vehicle in a parking lot at a store.

Dillon S. Beccue, 30, of Edgewood, Ill., was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set for felony aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Dollar General in Bluford on July 27 for a report of a theft in progress.

Deputies responded and learned store employees had detained the man, later identified Beccue.

Beccue allegedly took items from a vehicle in the parking lot. He’s also accused of hitting employees while trying to escape detainment and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Residents in a North Carolina neighborhood said an1 1-foot gator was frightening while being a...
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood

Latest News

Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Monday afternoon, August 1.
Gov. Beshear visits western Ky.
Governor Mike Parson will tour flood damage in the St. Louis-area on Monday, Aug. 1.
Gov. Parson to tour flood damage in St. Louis area
A man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog in Cape Girardeau.
Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau