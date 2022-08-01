Heartland Votes

Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested

Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 400 block of South Sprigg Street at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after the ShotSpotter system alerted them to shots fired.(Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 400 block of South Sprigg Street at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

The ShotSpotter system notified officers of shots fired.

Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said when officers arrived they found a woman had been physically assaulted.

The woman did not require medical attention.

The victim told officers that the suspect pushed his way into her home and she was able to get him out, but he fired a gun at her dog in the front yard.

The dog was not hurt. The suspect missed the dog.

Cpl. Droege said officer were able to find the suspect on the other side of town at a convenience store on the 2000 block of Themis Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting formal charges.

