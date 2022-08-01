Heartland Votes

Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital

Medical staff at University Health cheer for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora as she leaves the hospital. (Source: @UNIVHEALTHSA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - University Health San Antonio posted on Twitter that the final patient from May’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been released.

They shared video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway Friday and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff. Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.

Mayah was in the hospital for 67 days after she was critically injured by a gunman who opened fire inside Robb Elementary School back in May. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills.

In total, 19 children and two teachers were killed. It was America’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

