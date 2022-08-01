Jackson City Park bridge now open

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new bridge is now open for traffic in the City of Jackson.

This new bridge just opened last Friday which spans over Hubble Creek in the Jackson City Park.

The bridge was constructed by Putz Construction, is part of a $550,000 project that helps with traffic with vehicles and pedestrians.

If you may recall, this replaced a low water bridge there that frequently closed and flooded during rain events.

“When the safety aspect of the bridges came up, we realized that you couldn’t make a low water bridge safe for pedestrians or vehicular traffic when water came up,” Jackson Public Works Director Kent Peetz said.

The bridge increases safety as well as it has been raised several feet higher than the previous bridge.

This bridge sits in the middle of the park connecting both sides of the creek.

“This bridge should be a representation of the park and should tie into the existing stonework on the rest of Hubble Creek that was done by the Conservation Corp 100 years ago,” Peetz said.

The bridge has many features including railings, reflectors, electric and safety posts on the pedestrian side.

“This bridge is a wonderful centerpiece for the park,” Peetz said. “We appreciate the effort that Putz Construction put forth to get this accomplished this summer in the heat and we did have some rain early on, so they did a great job.”

Peetz said crews will also install lighting on and around the bridge as well.

Construction for another bridge downstream in the park will begin in September.

