Heartland Votes

Heat & Humidity Build This Week

Heat Advisory Through Wednesday...
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Jerica Copling)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cloudy start with warmer temperatures back in the low to mid 70s this morning. Isolated patchy fog is possible with the chance of a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy skies will gradually turn into partly cloudy skies with added sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with heat index values up to 105F. Southwesterly winds can gust up to 20mph today. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon into the early evening. We will be monitoring a cold front off to our north that will start to sag south. This could spark off round of showers and storms tonight into Tuesday. It’s possible a few strong to severe storms can occur across southern Illinois and western Kentucky that we may have to keep an eye on.

The main trend for most of the week will be the heat dome set up again over the southeast that will impact the Heartland. Heat index values 105F possible today, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Due to this, a heat advisory is in place today through Wednesday night. Next chance of rain and storms arrive Thursday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Folks pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Residents in a North Carolina neighborhood said an1 1-foot gator was frightening while being a...
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood
Fred Thatch, Jr. with members of the basketball camp.
Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/31/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook