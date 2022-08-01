Heat & Humidity Build This Week

A cloudy start with warmer temperatures back in the low to mid 70s this morning. Isolated patchy fog is possible with the chance of a few isolated showers. Mostly cloudy skies will gradually turn into partly cloudy skies with added sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with heat index values up to 105F. Southwesterly winds can gust up to 20mph today. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon into the early evening. We will be monitoring a cold front off to our north that will start to sag south. This could spark off round of showers and storms tonight into Tuesday. It’s possible a few strong to severe storms can occur across southern Illinois and western Kentucky that we may have to keep an eye on.

The main trend for most of the week will be the heat dome set up again over the southeast that will impact the Heartland. Heat index values 105F possible today, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Due to this, a heat advisory is in place today through Wednesday night. Next chance of rain and storms arrive Thursday.

-Lisa

