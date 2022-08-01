Heartland resident returns from Montana with dinosaur bones

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director of Discovery Playhouse, recently returned from Montana.

He went on an expedition digging for dinosaur bones in the desert and found some, including a T-Rex tooth and multiple bone fragments.

There is a skull fragment from a triceratops named Sage that is on display while it’s being cleaned.

“It’s honestly the experience of a lifetime,” Toeniskoetter said. “Fulfilling that childhood dream of digging for dinosaurs, getting up close and personal with them. And learning, I mean I’ve learned so much in just that trip, and being able to bring it back here, to our community and to put us hopefully on the map is something I’m super excited about. This benefits our community having treasures like this in our city because where else can you go...it will attract not only tourism to our area for people to experience this first hand, but it also gives individuals that sense of accomplishment that they touched something.”

Joseph Taylor also works at the Discovery Playhouse and said this allows them to reach kids by making science fun.

“When you make science fun, you make them interested,” Taylor said. “And when they’re interested they become passionate. And when they become passionate they become scientists.”

Recently, the Museum of Natural History in Bollinger County sent some fossils to the Discovery Playhouse, due to their closing.

Both Taylor and Toeniskoetter said they hope for more adventures to bring more resources to Cape Girardeau County.

