Graves County Sheriff’s Office loooking for wanted man

Wanted man in Graves County
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a failure to appear in court.

According to law enforcement, Dennis Wilcox was last seen in Carlisle County after he abandoned a vehicle.

Wilcox is wanted for failure to appear in court over a felony charge of stolen property.

He’s described as 5′11″ with a weight of 175 pounds.

He has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

