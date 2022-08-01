Graves County Sheriff’s Office loooking for wanted man

(KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a failure to appear in court.

According to law enforcement, Dennis Wilcox was last seen in Carlisle County after he abandoned a vehicle.

Wilcox is wanted for failure to appear in court over a felony charge of stolen property.

He’s described as 5′11″ with a weight of 175 pounds.

He has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

