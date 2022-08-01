Gov. Parson to tour historic flood damage in St. Louis region

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to be in the St. Louis region on Monday, August 1 to tour damage from last week’s historic flash flooding.

Gov. Parson is expected to meet with federal, state and local emergency officials at 3 p.m. at University City Fire Station.

The governor will also be meeting with leaders from the areas impacted by the flash flooding.

Federal Emergency Management Agency teams will be conducting preliminary damage assessments this week.

The St. Louis region saw record widespread flash flooding last week after downpours dropped 12 to 10 inches of rain on Tuesday, July 26.

Emergency crews responded to dozens of high water rescues. Some from vehicles and some from apartment complexes.

At various times, sections of interstates 70, 64, 55 and 44 were all closed because of flooding.

Flooding is to blame for at least two deaths.

A second round of flash flooding on Thursday added to existing damage and caused roads to again turn into rivers.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe declared a State of Emergency on behalf of Gov. Parson, who was out of the country on a trade mission.

