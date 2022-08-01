Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to visit western Ky.

Governor Andy Beshear will visit western Kentucky Monday afternoon, August 1.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will visit western Kentucky Monday afternoon, August 1.

The governor will be the keynote speaker at the Mayfield Rotary Club luncheon. He will address the ongoing recovery efforts following December’s tornadoes.

Later on Monday, the governor will be in Christian County where he will present funding for infrastructure improvements, including an expansion project for the Christian County Water District and expanded access to high-speed internet for Caldwell, Christian, Lyon, Todd and Trigg Counties.

