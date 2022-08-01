Gov. Beshear gives update on Mayfield tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Earlier Monday afternoon, August 1 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield.

He gave an update on tornado recovery efforts in western Kentucky at the Mayfield Rotary luncheon.

“And where we are now is debris removal is complete and all but a couple of large government buildings that take a little bit more. We have homes that are fully constructed, most families that I’ve talked too believe that they will be under roof by Christmas,” said Governor Beshear.

According to Beshear, $193 million have been dispersed to areas hit by the tornadoes.

“All of those dollars are transparent, we can show where every single one has gone. They have gone directly to families, that have gone to pay funerals, they have gone to rebuild and gone to pay for the hotels and motels that people had to stay in, we purchased travel trailers that help people here and guess what they’re heading to the east to help people there,” Beshear said.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan is very appreciative of what Governor Beshear is doing to still help pick up the pieces months later.

O’Nan said the city is currently in Phase 2 of the debris removal.

“This phase, the city has contracted with the debris removal company and a monitoring company to make sure it’s all done right,” said O’Nan.

O’Nan said by September, most of the debris removal and demolition will have occurred.

She also said the buildings on the west side of the square are set to be demolished.

“I know I say this all the time, for us all to be patient, but it’s still just going to take more patience than we are willing to have in some points. But we must, we absolutely must,” said O’Nan.

Governor Beshear said he and his team are still here for Kentuckians.

“That we love them, that we are going to help them. And rebuilding it takes time, I wish it were easier and it should be easier, but we are going to continue to work,” the governor said.

