Heartland Votes

Former President Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri US Senate race

The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former President Donald Trump has made an endorsement in the race for Missouri’s open US Senate seat.

In a post on the platform Truth Social, Trump said that he was endorsing “ERIC,” only one day ahead of the primary. Three candidates named Eric, Schmitt, Greitens and McElroy are running for the seat.

President Donald Trump posted the statement on Truth Social Monday evening.
President Donald Trump posted the statement on Truth Social Monday evening.(Truth Social)

Early polling indicated Greitens, who resigned from Missouri’s Governor’s office after admitting to an affair and facing blackmail allegations, was leading. But recent polling shows Schmitt to be the front runner after conservative groups ran ads attacking Greitens. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is also seen as a leading contender, but several weeks ago, Trump said he would not endorse her.

Many Republicans are concerned that if Greitens wins the GOP nomination, the Democrats would have a higher than normal chance of winning the seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Both candidates claimed they were endorsed by Trump.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed

Latest News

Equipment at the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant will be upgraded if voters approve.
Voters to decide on Jackson wastewater treatment plant upgrades
A look at Missouri's Primary Election on August 2.
Looking ahead to Mo. Primary Election
Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
HEARTLAND VOTES GUIDE: Missouri Primary
Three candidates are vying for the Republican seat for the primary which include John Voss,...
Candidates campaign in Cape Girardeau for State Representative District 147 Republican race