Former President Trump endorses ‘ERIC’ in Missouri US Senate race

In a post on the platform Truth Social, Trump said that he was endorsing “ERIC,” only one day ahead of the primary. Three candidates named Eric, Schmitt, Greitens and McElroy are running for the seat.

Early polling indicated Greitens, who resigned from Missouri’s Governor’s office after admitting to an affair and facing blackmail allegations, was leading. But recent polling shows Schmitt to be the front runner after conservative groups ran ads attacking Greitens. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is also seen as a leading contender, but several weeks ago, Trump said he would not endorse her.

Many Republicans are concerned that if Greitens wins the GOP nomination, the Democrats would have a higher than normal chance of winning the seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

Both candidates claimed they were endorsed by Trump.

