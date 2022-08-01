Heartland Votes

Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed

Latest News

Dennis Wilcox, 61, of Mayfield, is now facing additional charges out of McCracken County.
Man wanted in Graves Co. taken into custody in Carlisle Co.; also facing charges in McCracken Co.
This bridge sits in the middle of Jackson City Park connecting both sides of the Hubble Creek.
Jackson City Park bridge now open
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
Outside of the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center after a man was shot and killed Monday...
Witnesses: Suspect shot man dead inside transportation center in downtown St. Louis
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri