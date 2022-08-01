First Alert: Heat advisories issued through Wednesday

(KFVS) - August is starting off very warm and humid and looks to stay this way most of the week.

A heat advisory is in place through Wednesday night for our western counties. It’s possible more counties will be added.

Highs this afternoon through Wednesday will reach the low 90s with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

A heat dome set up over the Heartland is to blame.

This morning, there is a chance for a few isolated showers and isolated patchy fog.

Skies will gradually clear by the afternoon, but there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the early evening.

A cold front off to our north, that will start to sag south, could spark off round of showers and storms tonight into Tuesday.

A few strong to severe storms are possible across southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

We will be keeping a close eye on anything that may develop.

More rain and storms could arrive Thursday.

