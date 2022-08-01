Heartland Votes

FEMA surveys flood damage in St. Charles County

Six days after historic rainfall brought catastrophic flooding to the region, federal officials are surveying the damage.
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal officials are surveying flood damage in St. Charles County Monday, as homeowners and business owners continue the cleanup process.

FEMA officials, along with local and state officials, toured the Copperfield subdivision in O’Fallon Monday morning, where more than 80 homes suffered some kind of flood damage.

“We were scared thinking we were going to have to go on the roof,” said Rebecca Riney. “We had eight feet of water in our basement...we’ve lost everything.”

Two neighboring creeks overflowed their banks and are responsible for the flooding, neighbors said.

“I looked down into the basement and the stairwell was already filling with water,” said Roger Czmowski. “Within five minutes, it was over the next step until it finally stopped right before the top step.”

FEMA officials took photographs and notes while talking with affected homeowners.

“A lot of times, the county emergency manager has already wandered door to door, talked to people and he’s got the assessment of buildings,” said Steve Zumwalt, External Affairs for FEMA Region 7, said. “We’re just confirming some of those reports.”

Zumwalt said there are two other assessment teams in St. Louis. All three teams will submit their reports and data to the state. If it’s deemed appropriate, Zumwalt said the governor can then request federal help from the White House.

As the cleanup process continues, Susan Jenkins is trying to make a difference in her neighbors’ lives. She suffered flood damage in her home but considers herself lucky.

“What little I can do to help them, so they can stay working on their house and I just bring them a plate of food, twice a day,” she said. “They see the little white car coming!”

Jenkins said several nearby restaurants have donated food. In combination with some of her homemade treats, she hopes to make life easier for those picking up the pieces.

“I don’t want to ever leave,” said Riney. “Even before this happened, it’s remarkable how everyone has pulled together.”

FEMA officials hope to complete damage assessments by Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
Bear being pet in Gatlinburg
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis

Latest News

According to City Planner Ryan Shrimplin, 16 N. Henderson Avenue is slated for demolition.
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
Equipment at the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant will be upgraded if voters approve.
Voters to decide on Jackson wastewater treatment plant upgrades
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles...
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
An unknown vehicle hit the 22-year-old female from Jackson in the roadway and then drove away...
Woman seriously injured in hit and run near Gordonville
TN National Guard helps rescue Kentucky flood victims
TN National Guard helps rescue Kentucky flood victims