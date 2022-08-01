Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police ID attempted kidnapping suspect

Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however,...
Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged.

On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The victim was a 19-year-old female who police say had been able to fight off her attacker.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said they identified the suspect, but he died before formal charges could be filed against him.

