Candidates campaign in Cape Girardeau for State Representative District 147 Republican race

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates and their team for the Missouri State Representative District 147 were out in Cape Girardeau today knocking on doors and talking with voters for the upcoming election.

Three candidates are vying for the Republican seat for the primary which include John Voss, Elaine Edgar and Nathan Thomas.

This contested race has candidates spreading their names all across the district.

We first asked them about how the support has been for them during this race.

“Well, the support has been fantastic,” Voss said. “I ran two years ago, and I knocked on over 2,000 voter doors then and I’m having a chance to reconnect with a lot of those same people and I’m just getting a lot of support.”

“The support has been amazing,” Edgar said. “Every time I get a chance to go to the door and have a conversation about the fact that I am the conservative candidate in this race, I have the opportunity to remind people how important the issues are and where I stand.”

“I have been blown away and absolutely humbled by the amount of support for my race,” Thomas said. “I have some great friends, great colleagues, great new friends I have been able to meet around the community as I’ve been building this campaign over the last several months.”

We then asked them about what sets them apart from the other candidates.

“I’ve been a resident for this district for more than 50 years,” Voss said. “I’ve seen how the community has grown and changed. I’ve served this community for more than 20 years in various capacities and I think I’ve got the leadership experience and a record of delivering results that makes a difference.”

“I have never been a politician,” Edgar said. “I know we have a President in place right now who is the most experienced President we’ve ever had and I ask you, how’s that working for you? So, I think it’s time we get people who understand everybody who lives in our community, understands our values, understands our needs, not always our wants and puts those first in consideration.”

“This race is an important race for the future of Cape Girardeau,” Thomas said. “We need someone who is going to be able to make a difference from the outset with the experience level in Jefferson City, make a difference for our community. And we need someone who reflects the values of the community, as well as, directly in the mix of the things that our community holds dear.”

Next, each of them talked about how their campaign has made a difference to the voters in the district.

“I think people are able to connect with me when I’m able to meet with them one-on-one,” Voss said. “I think that’s the most important thing we can do is to have a rep that is accessible, and I’ve put my personal phone number on the back of every brochure that I’ve handed out. I’ve actually had people call me and talk to me about issues after I left that on their door.”

“I believe this campaign has made a great difference to everyone in our area,” Edgar said. “There’s been some very important issues that have been addressed and I think it’s been very clear again that I am the conservative candidate in this campaign.”

“In my campaign, the message has been really resonating with the people of Cape Girardeau,” Thomas said. “Like I said, Cape Girardeau is a city based on values and they want to see someone who reflects those values of honesty, integrity and commitment to our community and seeing it succeed, not only today but in the future.”

Lastly, the candidates talked about comments they have received from the voters.

“We need a strong representative. We haven’t’ had a rep since January and it shows,” Voss said. “I think I’m capable of providing strong leadership for our area and making a difference for them when I’m in Jefferson City.”

“It’s how conservative I am,” Edgar said. “It’s not been real easy to stand up for what’s right. But I believe God has put me in this place and he wants me to speak his word and that’s what I’m going to do.”

“The district voters thank me for taking the opportunity to throw my hat in the ring and run,” Thomas said. “They follow that up with, quickly with an emphatic, we need you to get to Jefferson City to represent Cape Girardeau.”

The winner of this race will face Democrat Andy Leighton in November in the general election.

The primary election will be held on August 2nd in Missouri. You can get the latest election results from us that evening both online and on air.

