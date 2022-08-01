Heartland Votes

Annual Hummingbird Festival set at Land Between the Lakes

It’s that time of year when hummingbirds begin to move south, and the Friends of Land Between...
It’s that time of year when hummingbirds begin to move south, and the Friends of Land Between the Lake is hosting its annual Hummingbird Festival this weekend.(Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - It’s that time of year when hummingbirds begin to move south, and the Friends of Land Between the Lake is hosting its annual Hummingbird Festival this weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Woodlands Nature Station.

Programs include hummingbird banding and release demonstrations, seminars on attracting the birds and others, photo contest winners, crafts and games for children and other attractions.

The organization says food options at the site are limited, but visitors can bring a picnic lunch if desired.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has forests, wetlands, and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

