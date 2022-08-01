Heartland Votes

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to honor Agent Orange Awareness Day on August 10

Crew in Perryville, MO complete the finishing touches on the Vietnam Memorial Wall. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)(Mike Mohundro)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - August 10 is Agent Orange Awareness Day, meant to recognize the date in 1961 when the deadly compound was first used in Vietnam and troops were first exposed.

A statement from the organizers at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial said that the monument will “go orange” at sunset that day.

President Jimmy Carter signed off on a study of Agent Orange for the Department of Veterans Affairs that became the basis of the Agent Orange Act of 1991.

The statement said that no official way to commemorate the date has been established, but the memorial is inviting the public to join them on August 10 to honor those were exposed to the substance.

