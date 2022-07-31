Heartland Votes

Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County

Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald...
Brittany Villa (top left), Jerry Mayes (top right), Eric Johnson (bottom left) and Reginald Smith (bottom right) were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.(MCSD)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street.

On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment and seized over 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brittany Villa, 37, who was inside the apartment and on felony probation for drug offenses at the time she was found.

She faces drug trafficking charges.

According to a release, detectives learned that the source of the supply was out of Louisville, Ky.

Sargent Jesse Riddle with MCSD says detectives seized over 400 grams of crystal...
Sargent Jesse Riddle with MCSD says detectives seized over 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.(MCSD)

The next day, July 30, detectives arranged to have three pounds of methamphetamine delivered from the source to North 34th Street in Paducah.

Around 11:20 p.m., three men from Louisville came to the apartment to deliver the methamphetamine and were taken into custody.

They were identified as Jerry Mayes, Reginald Smith, and Eric Johnson.

MCSD found three pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car they arrived in.

The three men were all charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Villa, Mayes, Johnson and Smith were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action,...
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
Daniel Scallorn/Baxter County, Ark. Jail
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say

Latest News

The election in Missouri is on Tuesday
U.S. Senate candidates spend weekend campaigning across Missouri in final pitch to voters
Car and truck show in Scott City
Car and truck show in Scott City
Scott City car show
Scott City car show
According to a recent poll, the majority of Missourians support legalizing recreational...
Poll: Missourians want recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation