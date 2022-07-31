Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street.

On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment and seized over 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brittany Villa, 37, who was inside the apartment and on felony probation for drug offenses at the time she was found.

She faces drug trafficking charges.

According to a release, detectives learned that the source of the supply was out of Louisville, Ky.

Sargent Jesse Riddle with MCSD says detectives seized over 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money. (MCSD)

The next day, July 30, detectives arranged to have three pounds of methamphetamine delivered from the source to North 34th Street in Paducah.

Around 11:20 p.m., three men from Louisville came to the apartment to deliver the methamphetamine and were taken into custody.

They were identified as Jerry Mayes, Reginald Smith, and Eric Johnson.

MCSD found three pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car they arrived in.

The three men were all charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Villa, Mayes, Johnson and Smith were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.