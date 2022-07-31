Heartland Votes

SEMO men’s basketball host second annual ‘Cement Your Legacy’ Block Party

The players enjoy the opportunity to interact with their supporters.
The players enjoy the opportunity to interact with their supporters.(KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When Brad Korn took over as head coach of the SEMO men’s basketball team, he wanted to find ways to bridge the gap between the Redhawks’ program and the local area.

“Cement Your Legacy is something we started a year ago just to give back to the community,” said Korn. “Not everyone can come to games. Not everyone can come to summer camps. This is just a way for us to come out, be around the people, and build relationships with the community. That’s what it’s all about.”

“Them being out here is just so much fun,” said Aquan Smart, a transfer from Florida International.

“It means a lot seeing the kids smile knowing that we look up to these guys,” sophomore guard Phillip Russell said. “It’s just wonderful.”

