Folks pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man today who recently lost his life too soon.

People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman.

Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident. He was a local tattoo artist and loved by many in the community.

We talked with artists who say Thurman will be missed.

“Johnny was a really good friend of all of ours,” Tried and True Salon Owner Heather Carmack said. “We grew up together in the same town in Charleston. I’ve known him for a long, long time. A lot of us used to work with him. I remember when we all started back in the day, we all started there. He’s just an all around good guy. If you’ve ever met him, you love him and we just wanted to do something good for his family.”

We talked with customers getting a tattoo or piercing. One woman said it’s important to honor Thurman and support the family.

“He was such a local entity,” Chloe Foster said. “He meant so much to everybody. He was a really beautiful artist. He was super talented and he was just a light to everyone. He is a great man.”

Tattoo artists at the event offered ink designs specifically designed by Thurman himself.

“I got a fly on my leg which is one of his flash pieces,” Foster said. “Everybody loves Johnny and I’m happy we can all be here to support him and his family.”

Carmack said it’s important to keep his name out there and his memory alive.

“We’ve been close with them for so long and they’re such good people,” Carmack said. “If they need support or if they need help then we’re here to do that for them.”

Proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Thurman family.

