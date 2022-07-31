Heartland Votes

Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown

Fred Thatch, Jr. basketball camp now in second year
Fred Thatch, Jr. with members of the basketball camp.
Fred Thatch, Jr. with members of the basketball camp.(KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fred Thatch, Jr. was the first player in Sikeston history to reach 2,000 points. He still holds Bulldogs records in nearly every other statistical category as well.

Now a Division I player at Saint Louis University, Thatch, Jr. still has a strong passion for giving back to his hometown.

“Sikeston is everything,” Thatch, Jr. said. “Everything I do, I do it for my hometown. I never forget where I come from. It’s a small area. We don’t have a lot compared to the bigger cities.”

“Seeing the Bootheel area and everyone around this community stick together and to do stuff for the kids is important because we’re all we got at the end of the day.”

