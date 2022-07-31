Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Heat and humidity set to return......possible cold front Thursday?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cooler and showery weekend,  we’ll be heating up and drying out again as we get into the work week.  This summer’s familiar upper-level high pressure area will be building back over the middle of the country,  leading to a return of heat and humidity.   In the short-term,  there is still a slight chance of a shower or storm tonight and Monday,  but by Tuesday and Wednesday we should be clearing out and heating up.  Peak Heat Index numbers those afternoons look to be about 104-108 or so.

On Thursday,  forecast models show the upper ridge shifting west a little bit.  This would allow a weak front to sink into the Ohio Valley from the north,  possibly increasing storm chances again and bringing a slight moderation in the heat and humidity thanks to light north winds aloft.  Currently it looks like next weekend will be seasonably hot and humid, with mainly dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of an alligator
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action,...
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
Daniel Scallorn/Baxter County, Ark. Jail
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say

Latest News

It will be noticeably more humid today, but afternoon highs should be limited to about 80 to 85...
First Alert: Showers and storms possible today
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/31
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/30/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 7/30/22