First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a cooler and showery weekend, we’ll be heating up and drying out again as we get into the work week. This summer’s familiar upper-level high pressure area will be building back over the middle of the country, leading to a return of heat and humidity. In the short-term, there is still a slight chance of a shower or storm tonight and Monday, but by Tuesday and Wednesday we should be clearing out and heating up. Peak Heat Index numbers those afternoons look to be about 104-108 or so.

On Thursday, forecast models show the upper ridge shifting west a little bit. This would allow a weak front to sink into the Ohio Valley from the north, possibly increasing storm chances again and bringing a slight moderation in the heat and humidity thanks to light north winds aloft. Currently it looks like next weekend will be seasonably hot and humid, with mainly dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.