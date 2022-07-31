First Alert: Showers and storms possible today

(KFVS) - A few showers and storms are possible today, but coverage and intensity is looking much less impressive than just 24 hours ago.

Brian Alworth says warmer and more humid air will be moving back in from the south as a weak frontal boundary lifts back north of the region by tomorrow.

We are not outlooked for severe storms, although WPC has southeastern counties (TN, KY) with a slight risk of excessive rainfall.

It will be noticeably more humid today, but afternoon highs should be limited to about 80 to 85 thanks to clouds and a few showers.

The week ahead will see a return to hot and humid and mainly dry conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week with highs of about 90 to 95 and heat index numbers well above 100.

Advisories may be required.

On Thursday a subtle pattern shift will bring us light north winds aloft, which will increase storm chances just a bit but also bring temps and humidity down just a bit for the end of the week.

Right now next weekend looks mainly sunny and seasonably warm.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.