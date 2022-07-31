Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau ultimate frisbee team wins Show-Me State Games

The Ultimate Frisbee Phenoms from Cape Girardeau earned first place at the 2022 Show-Me State Games in Columbia, Missouri.
The Ultimate Frisbee Phenoms from Cape Girardeau earned first place at the 2022 Show-Me State Games in Columbia, Missouri.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Phenoms from Cape Girardeau brought home the 2022 Show-Me State Games championship in ultimate frisbee.

Show-Me State Games is a non-profit program of the Missouri Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health and is hosted by the University of Missouri. They started in 1984 with about 600 participants and now see over 15,000 athletes compete on a yearly basis in over 40 sports, the largest state games in the country.

The Ultimate Frisbee Phenoms is a local group of over 80 members that entered a team for the Games. They play pick-up ultimate every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. in Cape Girardeau.

