Missing cat reunited with family

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emily Obergoenner says their cat Oscar Bob had gone missing.

Obergoenner received a long-distance call and ignored it. She saw the number had called twice and decided to call back.

”I thought it was a mistake, honestly. I got a call from the West Michigan Humane Society saying that they had found Oscar, somebody had brought him in and it was indeed our cat,” Obergoenner said.

Oscar Bob snuck into the engine of a stranger’s truck going on vacation.

The family said they heard purring and that’s how they found him.

The feline was then checked for a microchip.

Brianna Shahly is the social media coordinator at Humane Society of West Michigan.

“When she scanned the microchip it actually pulled up the cats original shelter name, Bob Meowley. We figured out what kitty we were talking about, then she was like oh yeah, I remember the young couple that brought them in when we scanned that microchip, he was registered to a shelter in Missouri, and she was like that’s weird.”

“This is the first call we’ve ever gotten like that; we might get a call that we have a microchip in St. Louis somebody of that sort, but never Michigan,” Volunteer Coordinator at SEMO Pets, Jenn Farmer said. “He had to of stopped for gas, he had to of stopped several times, maybe to even to go to the bathroom, and the cat didn’t meow or make any signs.”

A worker at SEMO Pets fostered Oscar Bob before his adoption to the Obergoenners.

“What I’ve learned you can still take your pet in to get them microchipped, and I think I am sold on the technology that they can keep your pet safe even if they get out, so I highly encourage it to everybody,” Obergoenner said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.