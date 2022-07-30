Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A mild but (partially) soggy weekend.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT
Temps will remain below normal through the weekend but rain chances will gradually increase….and heavy downpours will become a threat  tonight into Sunday.   A swath of light rain is moving into our southwestern counties near Van Buren and Doniphan on this Saturday morning.  This area of rain should gradually weaken as it slowly moves east today….so that rain chances will remain highest over the hills of SE Missouri with less of a chance east of the Mississippi River.  None the less a little rain could make it into SW Illinois and parts of KY and TN,  especially this morning.  Highs today look to range from near 80 west to the mid 80s east.

With a west-east front stalled to our south this weekend, there is a concern about locally heavy rains, especially tonight and Sunday.   Models aren’t going crazy with rain totals, but it will be something to watch.  Thunderstorms become more likely tonight and tomorrow as well,  but we are not outlooked for severe.  Once we get into the work week,  our familiar upper ridge will begin to build back over the region again, and it will become hot, humid and mainly dry.  In fact excessive heat and humidity look possible again by mid-week, so stay tuned.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend, but some wet weather expected too