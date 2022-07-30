Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Showers, storms likely tonight into Sunday.....heat returns next week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front stalled to our south will lift back northward through the area as a warm front late tonight into tomorrow.   This will bring an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms  tonight and Sunday.  Dew points/humidity will increase again as well as we get back into southerly winds, though highs will be held down a bit again Sunday due to the showers and clouds.  While there are no flood watches in effect,  we are in the slight risk of excessive rainfall area according to the NWS.

As we get into the work week, our old familiar upper ridge will redevelop  over the Mississippi Valley,  bringing a return of heat and humidity.   Highs look to range from about 90 to 95, with dew point temps in the mid 70s pushing Heat Index (HX) numbers back above 100.  Heat Advisories may be issued again.  A weak front may bring an isolated thunderstorm about Thursday, otherwise most of next week looks dry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action,...
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
Daniel Scallorn/Baxter County, Ark. Jail
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Camper taking on water as the Ohio River rises.
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Latest News

A little rain could make it into southwest Illinois and parts of Ky. and Tenn., especially this...
First Alert: Mild but partially soggy week
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/30
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/29
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/29