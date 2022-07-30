First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A front stalled to our south will lift back northward through the area as a warm front late tonight into tomorrow. This will bring an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Sunday. Dew points/humidity will increase again as well as we get back into southerly winds, though highs will be held down a bit again Sunday due to the showers and clouds. While there are no flood watches in effect, we are in the slight risk of excessive rainfall area according to the NWS.

As we get into the work week, our old familiar upper ridge will redevelop over the Mississippi Valley, bringing a return of heat and humidity. Highs look to range from about 90 to 95, with dew point temps in the mid 70s pushing Heat Index (HX) numbers back above 100. Heat Advisories may be issued again. A weak front may bring an isolated thunderstorm about Thursday, otherwise most of next week looks dry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.