WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Miller County business owner is searching for his escaped zebra.

Joe McDevitt bought Marty the zebra three months ago. He says that the zebra has been on the run this week. McDevitt believes construction work nearby apparently spooked him.

Finding him is a challenge. Attempts to get close to him have been unsuccessful.

“We started getting calls from people around the area in a couple-mile radius,” said McDevitt. “We were able to get one sleepy dart shot off, but it turns out he is pretty resilient.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, owning a zebra is no different than owning a donkey. McDevitt says they have done everything needed to make sure their ownership is legal.

