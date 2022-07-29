Heartland Votes

Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas.

Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000.

Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in Harrison and Mountain Home. Police say they began to notice several convicted drug felons entering the Platinum Internet Lounge. Investigators say police went undercover. They say they found customers inserting money into the gambling machines to gain earnings. The raid on the Platinum Internet lounge resulted in 33 gambling-type machines seized in addition to a large sum of cash exceeding $50,000.

According to the Arkansas Racing Commission, which oversees gambling across the state, gambling in the state is only legal at three state-sanctioned casinos and via state-sponsored mobile apps.

“When it comes to these machines, if you walk into a gas station and see a machine over there with someone pumping $20 bills into it, I can assure the state does not play a role in ensuring that it pays back a minimum amount,” said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Racing Commission. “That would be my number one worry, is those machines are not regulated by the state, as far as paybacks.”

Officers from Harrison Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s office,  14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Arkansas State Police were active in the investigation.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing into other locations, including Mountain Home, a Springfield-area location, and a possible location in Carroll County, Arkansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian said officers responded at 9 p.m. on Thursday to a...
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks are wanted in connection with an incident at Kentucky...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gave updates on massive flooding in eastern Kentucky on Friday, July 29.
Gov. Beshear tours flooding in eastern Kentucky; says at least 6 children dead
On September 17, the Missouri Sunshine Coalition will hold an awards presentation for its 2022...
3 to be honored as 2022 Mo. Sunshine Heroes
The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on...
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation...
2nd wave of conditional use cannabis dispensary licenses issued in Ill.
A homicide investigation is underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.