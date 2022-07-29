Thursday rain piles on to existing damage in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A second round of flooding added to an existing overflow of damage across the region Thursday. Thursday’s flooding comes days after historic rainfall caused evacuations across the region.

When heavy rains started falling Thursday around 3 p.m., roads quickly became impassable.

News 4 spoke with St. Louis Emergency Management after recording the damage with state leaders in hopes of receiving federal assistance.

“Based upon what we surveyed today along with the state agency we feel pretty confident that we met the thresholds,” says Commissioner Sarah Russell.

For homeowners and businesses across the city, relief can’t come fast enough as many are preparing to pay out of pocket to fix their property.

“We need help now is why they need to respond,” says resident Janet Vezeau. “Insurance doesn’t cover this and when you’re retired it’s really hard.”

“The people that I’ve met and spoken with over the past several days have experienced loss that can take your breath away,” says Russell.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is asking people with backed-up drains to call the company’s 24/7 Customer Service number to fix them.

“There’s no sewer system designed to handle this much rain, " says Spokesman Sean Hadley.

“My house has never ever flooded. Never got water in it. This is the first time ever,” says resident Margaret Shellert.

Shellert has lived next door to River Des Peres for 39 years. On Thursday, her street became a sea of disaster for the second time in one week.

“All my floors are ruined, furniture’s ruined, all appliances are ruined,” she says.

“All this money, we need to put it into infrastructure, we really do because that’s where people are going to feel it the most,” Vezeau says.

St. Louis Police and the city have set up a command post next to the neighbors living close by to the River Des Peres. The goal is to set up more stations in the coming weeks to give out resources and information to the areas hardest hit in the city.

“It’s bad, says Shellert. We’re just waiting.”

