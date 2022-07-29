Heartland Votes

Tennessee back-to-school sales tax-free weekend kicks off

Shoppers can save online and in stores.
City First Church and Rockford School District are giving parents options for school supplies...
City First Church and Rockford School District are giving parents options for school supplies on a budget.(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — Tennessee is starting a sales tax-free weekend that covers back-to-school needs such as clothing, school supplies and computers. The sales tax holiday runs from Friday through Sunday.

It includes general clothing items that cost less than $100 each. School and art supplies that cost less than $100 an item also are covered. Computers, including laptops, are included if they cost $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can save online and in stores. The items must be bought for personal use, not business or trade.

Two other sales tax holidays are also occurring. A grocery sales tax suspension lasts for all of August. The exemption for gun safes and safety devices began this month and runs through June 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian said officers responded at 9 p.m. on Thursday to a...
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were arrested in Hopkinsville, Ky. in connection with...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall now in custody

Latest News

Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were arrested in Hopkinsville, Ky. in connection with...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall now in custody
Missouri voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
ELECTION GUIDE: Missouri Primary
East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian said officers responded at 9 p.m. on Thursday to a...
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
Gov. Beshear gave updates on massive flooding in eastern Kentucky on Friday, July 29.
Gov. Beshear tours flooding in eastern Kentucky; says at least 6 children dead
On September 17, the Missouri Sunshine Coalition will hold an awards presentation for its 2022...
3 to be honored as 2022 Mo. Sunshine Heroes