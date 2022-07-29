Heartland Votes

Suspect fires shots in the air after manager refuses to give cigarettes

Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.
Women fires shots after not getting cigarettes.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A woman fires shots while leaving a gas station because the store manager would not give her cigarettes.

On April 18, 2022, A suspect named Leshunda Paden came into a gas station on Millbranch Rd. looking to buy cigarettes.

The victim let Paden know that she did not have the adequate funds to buy the cigarettes.

Paden became irritated and told the victim to give her the cigarettes anyways.

The victim let Paden know she needed the right amount of money to give her the cigarettes.

Paden then told the victim that she was not playing with her.

The victim then gave Paden one cigarette and her money and asked the suspect to please leave.

Paden pulled out a black handgun and briefly pointed the firearm at the victim.

The suspect then walked out of the gas station and fired several shots in the air while driving off.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Camera video catches individual stealing from a Cape Girardeau man's car.
Concerns grow after recent car thefts in Cape Girardeau
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Caught on camera in KC: 12-year-old runs from gunman while holding baby

Latest News

East Prairie Police began a criminal investigation after an incident Thursday night, July 28.
Criminal investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
flood
Thursday rain piles on to existing damage in St. Louis
Johnson grass can be toxic to livestock in a drought
Farmers in the Ozarks fear specific grass becoming poisonous in dry conditions
Local groups help with KY recovery efforts
Tennessee crews aid Kentuckians during devastating flooding
The food service director said the issues they are having right now is preparing lunch menus...
Inflation, supply chain issues hit Heartland school districts