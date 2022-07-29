SBA Disaster Declaration approved for counties affected by Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (KFVS) - The state’s request for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration has been granted for several counties in northeast Illinois that were affected by the shooting at the Fourth of July parade.

“Thank you to Administrator Guzman and the SBA for making low-interest disaster loans available to our Highland Park community during this time of tragedy and grieving,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “With the SBA’s assistance, Highland Park residents can focus on healing—knowing that the state and nation has their back.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the declaration will make low-interest working capital loans from the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program available to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-profit organizations.

They said these loans are intended to help through the disaster recovery period for those in Lake County, Ill., Cook County, Ill., McHenry County, Ill. and the contiguous Kenosha County, Wis.

“We greatly appreciate the support being provided by Governor JB Pritzker, Congressman Brad Schneider, and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration,” Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. “Through their efforts, a safety net is being offered to respond to the unique needs of our valued business community and not-for-profit organizations in the wake of the July 4 massacre that shook our community to its core. The SBA has been a valued resource in the past, and we are grateful that they are providing a swift and impactful response during this difficult time.”

The SMA Business Recovery Center will be located at the Lake County First Bank of Highland Park, 1835 First Street in Highland Park.

Hours of operation include:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

The site will close permanently on Thursday, August 11 at 4 p.m.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17536, not for the COVID-19 incident.

You can also get disaster loan information and application forms by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is April 25, 2023.

