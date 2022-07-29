Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau.

The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

The event will feature speakers, presentations, films, storytellers and panel discussions.

There will be speakers on ghosts, cryptids, aliens and things.

“Something that people will be intrigued by,” said presenter and Southeast Missouri State University professor Dr. Joel Rhodes. “We’ve got a pretty powerful lineup of people who have appeared on television nationally, not just local folks, but people who have a pretty well established reputation.”

Vendor booths will also be available.

This is the first time for the event.

For tickets and more information, click here.

