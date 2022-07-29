Heartland Votes

Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau

Dr. Joel Rhodes gives a preview of the Midwest Conference of the Unknown, which begins Friday, Aug. 5.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau.

The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

The event will feature speakers, presentations, films, storytellers and panel discussions.

There will be speakers on ghosts, cryptids, aliens and things.

“Something that people will be intrigued by,” said presenter and Southeast Missouri State University professor Dr. Joel Rhodes. “We’ve got a pretty powerful lineup of people who have appeared on television nationally, not just local folks, but people who have a pretty well established reputation.”

Vendor booths will also be available.

This is the first time for the event.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian said officers responded at 9 p.m. on Thursday to a...
East Prairie, Mo. homicide victim identified
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks are wanted in connection with an incident at Kentucky...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Dr. Joel Rhodes previews the Midwest Conference of the Unknown
Preview of Midwest Conference on the Unknown
Poplar Bluff food pantry sees decline in food donations
Poplar Bluff food pantry sees decline in food donations