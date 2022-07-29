IDPH announce over 35k new cases of COVID-19, including 48 deaths this past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 35,371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 48 deaths, on Friday, July 29.

These are the latest numbers since its last reporting on July 22.

According to the CDC, 66 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 and 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,563,653 cases, including 34,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,459 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID19. Of those, 153 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 278 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

“With 97 counties at an elevated risk level for COVID-19, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and boosters,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “This is the most effective means we have to protect ourselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death. So please don’t wait to get up-to-date.”

The counties listed at High Community Level are Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Moultrie, Pike, Shelby, Vermillion, and Warren in central Illinois; and Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Wayne, Washington and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,985,407 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,671 doses.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the CDC.

