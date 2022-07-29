Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to tour flooding in eastern Kentucky

Gov. Beshear flooding update
Gov. Beshear flooding update
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAVIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to tour flood damaged areas of eastern Kentucky by helicopter on Friday morning, July 29.

Before the tour, the governor is expected to brief the media at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. after the tour.

Joining Gov. Beshear will be Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and other state and local officials.

Earlier Friday, Beshear announced the death toll rose to 15 with it expected to go even higher.

Crews continue to search for the unaccounted for.

The governor has opened an online portal to donate to the ‘Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund,’ which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Camera video catches individual stealing from a Cape Girardeau man's car.
Concerns grow after recent car thefts in Cape Girardeau
Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks are wanted in connection with an incident at Kentucky...
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall

Latest News

Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
A homicide investigation is underway in East Prairie.
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Camper still sitting on pump out at river level rises.
Watch Live: Camper sitting on pump out at as river rises
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19