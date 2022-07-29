Gov. Beshear to tour flooding in eastern Kentucky

CHAVIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to tour flood damaged areas of eastern Kentucky by helicopter on Friday morning, July 29.

Before the tour, the governor is expected to brief the media at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. after the tour.

Joining Gov. Beshear will be Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and other state and local officials.

Earlier Friday, Beshear announced the death toll rose to 15 with it expected to go even higher.

Crews continue to search for the unaccounted for.

The governor has opened an online portal to donate to the ‘Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund,’ which can be found here.

