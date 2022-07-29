Heartland Votes

Fundraiser held for Neelyville native competing in 2022 World Archery 3D Championships

In honor of his upcoming trip to the 2022 World Archery 3D Championships, a fundraiser was held for Neelyville native Josh Miller.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Josh Miller will represent Team USA in longbow at the 2022 World Archery 3D Championships in Terni, Italy in September. On Thursday night at the Grotto in Poplar Bluff, a fundraiser was held for him.

Members of Team USA in Archery are required to be self-funded. Their cost of travel is not covered. As soon as one of Miller’s longtime friends found this out, he sprang into action.

“I told him don’t worry about that,” said Todd Henson. “We’ll help you take care of the finances. You just worry about shooting that bow, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

“We volunteer for other people and to have it be your best friend that you can volunteer for and to help, it means the world to me to see him go over there.”

Miller greatly appreciated the support.

“(Todd’s) been a childhood friend since day one...and I’m very thankful to have him,” said Miller. “It’s such a humbling experience to live in a community that is willing to come and support me. I’m just humbled and so, so thankful for all of these people.”

