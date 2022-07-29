First Alert Friday Forecast

We’re getting a modest break from heat and humidity as we approach the weekend. However, a front has settled just a few miles south of the area, and as it creeps back northward our weather will eventually turn wet and stormy again. The rest of today looks to stay mainly dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Shower chances will start to increase a little later tonight into Saturday, especially across closer to the AR and TN lines closer to the front. By Saturday night into Sunday, shower and storm chances will increase even more and spread across the entire region.

The weather next week will see a gradual return of hot, humid and mostly rain-free conditions….as a sprawling upper ridge takes over the middle of the nation again. A slight chance of thunderstorms to start the week will fizzle by Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon temps climbing back into the 90s and HX numbers back above 100.

