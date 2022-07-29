Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler with more storm, rain chances

Ahead of a slow moving cold front, scattered showers and storms are likely today.
Ahead of a slow moving cold front, scattered showers and storms are likely today.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off muggy and warm, but this will change as a cold front slowly moves through the Heartland.

Fog is also possible this morning.

Ahead of the cold front, there will be scattered showers and storms this morning into the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s and it will be very humid.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

As the front stalls out to our south, the Heartland could again see scattered showers on Saturday.

Highs will be cooler in the low 80s.

The front will migrate back to the north on Sunday increasing additional chances for showers and a few storms.

Cooler than average temperatures in the low 80s will stick around Sunday, they will quickly push back into the 90s early next week.

Heat index values back in the 100s will also return.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been...
2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass
Camera video catches individual stealing from a Cape Girardeau man's car.
Concerns grow after recent car thefts in Cape Girardeau
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Caught on camera in KC: 12-year-old runs from gunman while holding baby

Latest News

A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Cooler With Chances of Rain & Storms
Another round of scattered showers and storms will move into the Heartland this afternoon.
First Alert: Scattered showers & storms tonight, tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms overnight, tomorrow.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Scattered Precipitation Again Today