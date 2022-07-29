First Alert: Cooler with more storm, rain chances

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off muggy and warm, but this will change as a cold front slowly moves through the Heartland.

Fog is also possible this morning.

Ahead of the cold front, there will be scattered showers and storms this morning into the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s and it will be very humid.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

As the front stalls out to our south, the Heartland could again see scattered showers on Saturday.

Highs will be cooler in the low 80s.

The front will migrate back to the north on Sunday increasing additional chances for showers and a few storms.

Cooler than average temperatures in the low 80s will stick around Sunday, they will quickly push back into the 90s early next week.

Heat index values back in the 100s will also return.

